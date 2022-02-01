Introducing Digital Rupee

Even as the FM’s announcement is a shot in the arm of cryptocurrencies and hints at a legal framework to regulate these private virtual currencies, it is at the same time beginning a process of aligning the country’s monetary system with the future virtual environment grooming the financial systems around the world.

The idea of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) was making rounds for the last few years. It was only due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the central banks around the world to seriously explore the option of launching official digital currencies.

Basically, in the given environment when use of online services is gaining momentum and witnessing mass movement of people towards the online platforms to conduct various financial transactions, the need for a formal digital currency in the monetary system is being felt directly.

Amid this never-seen-before surge in online transactions, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have emerged as the most preferred alternative to lend support to the fast expanding online platform in a formal way. All over the world, banks, institutions, and governments are performing research and analysis on the economic and technical feasibility of introducing a new form of digital money and its impact on monetary and fiscal policy. Remarkably, a Bank of International Settlements (BIS) report states that over 80% of central banks are already researching CBDC.