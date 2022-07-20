Investment approval for Sawalkot project

After the recent investment approval by Union Power Ministry for the proposed Sawalkot Hydroelectric Power Project , it is being hoped that this development is a step towards ending the power shortage in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government, while signing the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for implementation and execution of five Hydroelectric Power Projects (HEPs) in January last year, had assured to end the power crises and provide 24 hour supply by doubling the power generation in next four years.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 3500 MWs of power is being generated presently, while it has the potential of generating 20,000 MWs of which 16,475 MW have been identified.