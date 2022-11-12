We have been witnessing powerful advertisements (ads) campaigns unleashed by the Mutual Fund companies, promoting the ‘charm’ of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). The campaign is influencing the retail investors’ investment decision, luring them to invest almost blindly in mutual funds mostly through SIPs.

Notably, SIP is simply an investment route that leads the investors to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual fund schemes, mostly in equity mutual fund schemes. Here the investors do not need to invest in lumpsum, instead they can stagger their investments in equity mutual fund schemes over a period. Actually, the SIP has been designed to get small and salaried investors, who basically don’t possess financial strength to invest in lumsump, into the fold of the equity market.

The ad campaigns present the investment in mutual funds especially via SIP route safe as well as most profitable investment.The impact of these ad campaigns has been so powerful that banks’ recurring deposit (RD) scheme is receiving mild response from the depositors now, as most of their depositors have been preferring SIP over RD scheme.

However, the safety of investment in mutual funds, especially in SIP bears question marks. Even as the mutual fund industry is growing exponentially as it has successfully attracted millions of new raw investors, growth in wealth creation for investors is not guaranteed.

While looking at the market scenario, mutual fund management in the recent past faced rough weather and most of their schemes under-performed. A report revealed ‘around 44 per cent of the open-ended diversified equity mutual fund schemes failed to beat their benchmark’. An open-ended mutual fund scheme is one that is available for sale and purchase on demand at net asset value (NAV). These schemes do not have a fixed maturity period.

Normally, investing money in a bank through schemes like RD lends a comfort to the depositor that the money is safe in the bank as it stands insured and there is no such history on record when depositors’ money was not returned by a bank on demand. On the other hand, investment in mutual funds is not insured. We always hear the fund managers talking of high returns in mutual fund schemes, but hardly we hear any probability of losing the investment from them.

So investment in mutual funds and through SIP does not guarantee that investors won’t lose money. In fact, in certain extreme circumstances investors could lose all money. Notably, every such scheme by virtue of regulations carries a disclaimer notifying that investment can lose value. While mutual funds offer the protection of investing in many stocks, that protection could fail in the event of a bad market.

Some time back, the investors of debt mutual funds were shocked when HDFC and Kotak Mutual Funds’ fixed maturity plans (FMPs) failed to return investors’ entire money on account of delay in repayment by two Essel group companies. In the past too, investors in various debt schemes have been affected by ratings downgrades of investments, defaults or delay in repayments.

When we look at the performance of mutual funds, we find these funds haven’t been able to garner the same kind of trust. A lay investor would not like to lose his money and he’s forced to accept the market fluctuation. Among other things, quick-money schemes and chit funds have taken their toll on mutual funds where investors were looted in the name of high returns.