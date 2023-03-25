Invisibility of Labour

Theatres have a mechanism of putting the spotlight on a particular person or persons. The intended purpose of this technical act is to concentrate the eyes of the audience on someone; while making other aspects of theatre virtually invisible.

In our usual lives as well, there are multiple things that we see daily, though not all are able to garner our attention. We usually bye-pass a lot of what is around us. Sometimes out of sheer habit, sometimes for other reasons. What do you see while roaming around a shopping mall? Lavish shops decorated with branded products.

Clean and effervescent environment. Bustling food outlets and gaming zones. All in all, a textbook display of progress. Well, can we look at it in another way? I believe, yes! While you see the glistening pathways, you may also wonder who cleaned them.

How much do they earn? When do they come and when do they leave? How rewarding is the job of cleaning pathways and washrooms? Behind the glossy alleyways of branded products, you may also stop and observe the faces of the salespersons. You may ask, how well are they paid? What are their sales requirements? Do they have enough time to be with their families? Are they actually as enthusiastic as they seem, or are their behaviours modelled for sales objectives?

What makes you observe the mall and unnotice the mall workers? What makes you wonder at the fetish material appearance, while failing to notice so many humans who make this possible? Who puts the lights on a part of reality, while blurring the other part out of sight? This demands an answer.