Invisible Crime

Finally the human society, with its good and bad, remains the same. The age old distinction between good and evil, between dark and bright, stays the same.
No matter how much change the technology brings to the world around us, the human tendencies and human attitudes express themselves.
When we were introduced to the world of computers at a mass scale, some decades back, it changed the ways we conducted our things.
Gradually this change was so sweeping that from markets to homes, from offices to academia, from children to oldies, it left none from its fold.
What it couldn’t change was our propensity is to employ things for good and bad, both.
We derived immense benefits from the IT revolution, but those with criminal bent of mind used it with an equal degree of sophistication, if not more.
Some time back, who could have thought of a thing like online crime. We didn’t know that there could be anything like cyber-crime. But today cyber-crime is a reality.
Just some years back we had no laws regulating the cyber space, and even now the laws are just evolving. But as the cyber crime grows, governments around the world are becoming more responsive towards it.
Here also, we have a cyber cell in the police department now. Though the systems are in the process of evolution, but there is definite need to speed up the upgrade of this cell, because of the rising graph of cyber crime.
Every now and then we hear of one or the other kind of crime committed in this space. Not just bullying and abuse, the financial frauds are also happening in this space.
People are getting robbed off their hard earned money in a matter of seconds. Just recently the Cyber Police, Kashmir Zone saved a huge financial cyber fraud from happening.
To protect people from being harassed, bullied or looted in this space, there is need of putting in place the latest technology, and enhancing the capacities of the persons engaged in this department.
What is also very crucial, in fact the most effective ingredient, is to educate people about this, so that they don’t become victims in the first place.