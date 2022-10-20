Iodine is a mineral that the body needs to make thyroid hormones. These hormones play a role in several bodily functions, including heart rate, metabolism, body temperature, and muscle contractions. Thyroid hormones also control the rate at which dying cells get replaced. When the body doesn’t get enough iodine, all these bodily functions are affected. Therefore, iodine is an important nutrient essential for children’s physical development and optimal functioning of the thyroid gland and central nervous system. Conversely, low iodine levels later in childhood may cause juvenile hypothyroidism characterised by poor growth, swelling in the neck, unexpected weight gain, fatigue and muscle weakness, hair loss, dry skin, trouble learning, irregular periods (in girls) and short stature.

Iodine deficiency can lead to various health and developmental consequences known as iodine deficiency disorders (IDDs). Iodine deficiency is a major cause of preventable mental retardation. Iodine deficiency is especially damaging during pregnancy and early childhood. In their most severe forms, IDDs can lead to cretinism, stillbirth and miscarriage; even mild deficiency can cause speech impairments, deafness, and a significant loss of learning ability. IDDs are a major worldwide public health problem. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide are at risk of IDD.

In India alone, it is estimated that more than 200 million people are at risk of IDDs, and about 70 million persons are suffering from goitre and other IDDs. However, all these disorders can be easily prevented before they occur through regular intake of iodine. Because the body cannot store it, iodine must be taken daily.

Eating certain foods can increase the body’s iodine levels, though. Fish, such as cod, tuna, shrimp, and seaweed, are all high in iodine. Dairy products, such as yoghurt, milk, and cheese, are also good sources of iodine. However, one of the best sources of iodine is iodised salt. The simplest method to prevent the broad spectrum of IDD is to consume iodated salt daily.

Now, how much iodine do we need? It is recommended that adults should get 150 mcg of iodine daily, and pregnant women should get 220-250 mcg daily. Unfortunately, while most people in developed countries get enough iodine, 2 billion people worldwide still have iodine deficiencies. Realising the magnitude of the problem, the Government of India launched a 100 per cent centrally assisted National Goitre Control Programme (NGCP) in 1962.

In August 1992, the National Goitre Control Programme (NGCP) was renamed as National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme (NIDDCP) with the inclusion of a broad spectrum of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD). The programme is being implemented in all the States/UTs for the entire population. The goal of NIDDCP is to bring the prevalence of IDD to below 5% in the country and to ensure 100% consumption of adequately iodated salt (15ppm) at the household level.

Jammu and Kashmir was particularly affected by iodine deficiency. An extensive survey on school children spanning three years (1993-1995) revealed that 45.2% of children have thyroid enlargement and quantitation of urinary iodine excretion demonstrated iodine deficiency. We also found a low level of awareness about IDD and rampant consumption of non-iodised salt in the different socio economic groups in the Valley.

To ensure the use of iodated salt, the Government of India issued a notification banning the sale of non-iodated salt for direct human consumption in the country from May 2006 under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act 1954. After that, we initiated a massive campaign to implement the existing National IDD control programme and reinforced the official ban on the availability and sale of non-iodised salt in the Valley.