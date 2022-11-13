Iqbal and Kashmir

Moreover, he ardently wanted that Kashmir should follow strictly and advance in the mission for which the humans have been brought to this world by the Creator, and there should be no distinction of caste, colour and creed in the society of Kashmir. It should spread the message of fraternity, togetherness and brotherhood among all the people.

In “Bayaaz of Lollabi” included in the “Armughaan-e-Hejaaz” (urdu) under the assumed name of Mulla Zada Zaigham Lollabi, he gives vent to his passion and intense involvement in Kashmir. He had experienced Kashmir in 1921 during his maiden visit.

(It is revealed the he had visited Kakroo family of Baramulla also during his visit with whose ancestors, he had developed intimacy). It was also during this brief visit to Kashmir that he had first hand idea of how nature has adorned the lovely valley and what man had made of it. The scenic beauty, the big mountains and rivers revealed to him the grace of God.

He was excited by the mountain-peaks, flowing water streams, leaping cascades, fascinating fountains, flowery beauty of the Nishat and the ecstatic grandeur of the Shalimar with its lush green lawns and meadows.