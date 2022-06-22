Irrigation water shortage

The rice fields developed cracks and saplings started wilting. Even as the higher authorities swung into action and asked the concerned officials to help the affected farmers, but the officials at the ground level expressed helplessness.

The low water level and drying up of the canals were proving a stumbling block. The shortage of water pumps ( or drought pumps) with the department added to the woes of farmers.

The officials in some areas said that they had issued an advisory well in advance telling farmers not to go for paddy cultivation this year and opt for other crops like maize and pulses since the irrigation water will not be available adequately.

They added that they had explained to farmers that due to lesser precipitation in winter and spring, there will be shortage of irrigation water.