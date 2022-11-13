Is Azad home bound?

August 26, 2022: Veteran Congress leader Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned and severed his over five-decade relations with the party. The five-page resignation letter opened by saying; The situation in the party had reached a 'point of no return'. The party has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India.

This was followed by an all out no-holds-barred attack on the party under the cover of its former president, Mr Rahul Gandhi. “Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road,” the former Gandhi family loyalist said blaming Mr Gandhi for all the ills afflicting the party.

Ever since, Mr Azad has, after initial dithering and under pressure from a similar coterie in his home state Jammu and Kashmir, floated a new regional party “Democratic Azad Party”. It is another matter that it is still to be registered with the Election Commission of India.