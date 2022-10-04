Is October a bad month?

Continued bull and bear fight in the Indian stock market is shaking the confidence of investors. Though, while writing this column, the Sensex surged over 1300 points (Tuesday, October 4, 2022), the overall market sentiment in the last few weeks has changed from bullish to bearish.

From the stock market perspective, the presence of any bearish sentiment in the month of October is scary for the investors.

The month of October has scripted historical market crashes which are still remembered for the financial losses it brought to the investors.

Before deliberating upon the investors’ October dilemma, a moneycontrol report is worth quoting. It states that Sensex and Nifty are down over 6 percent each from Dussehra last year to date. This is the first time since 2011 that both equity indices have posted such losses. In the same period, foreign investors sold around $27.78 billion in local equities, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.17 trillion.

Despite being a fearful month in the context of investment matters, just a year back, the stock market peaked in October 2021 when the Nifty was trading just above 18,500 at that time. The investors had started to forecast that the Nifty would cross the 20,000 mark. But that didn’t happen and the market slipped into a bear market.

Notably, the Sensex registered a life-time high at 62,245.43 on October 19, 2021. Today, the Sensex has come down to 58000 mark and Nifty back to 17000 level. Every other day, the market crashes leave the investors poorer by lakhs of crores of rupees. This is where the investors have been left wondering where to invest in the market and during the course look for alternative investment opportunities outside the stock market.