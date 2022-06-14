Is printing money a taboo policy?

Since the global outbreak of Covid-19 infection in 2020, it’s the economy which has remained more in news for all the bad reasons than the devastation it caused to the health of the people where it consumed millions of lives.

The pandemic-induced lockdowns brought the engine of economic growth to a grinding halt and massively disrupted the global economic chains. All this led to a severe economic crisis never seen before in this century.

Though the invention of the vaccine against the virus helped to roll the economic cycle back in motion through a sustained recovery mechanism, the Ukraine war derailed the recovery efforts and pushed the global economy back in shambles.

All this has summed up in the steep rise in prices of essential as well as non-essential commodities, including never-seen-before medical inflation, which today remains a major concern for all – governments to the general public.