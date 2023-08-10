Is there a China factor?

Indian government will have to chalk out a fresh strategy to deal with China angle in inciting the violence in Manipur which has come to the fore after the revelations and expose by former army chief, M.M.Maravane about the possible involvement of China (Foreign Hand) in aiding various insurgents groups in Manipur to flare up the violence.

Manipur shares 400 km long border with Myanmar which is in the grip of political turmoil hence prone to Chinese design to provide weapons and financial help to insurgents who operate from this country.

China has got history of smuggling of arms to terror groups which had been pointed out by the military generals four years back. Experts say that union home ministry should directly handle the volatile situation in Manipur and investigate the apprehension of Foreign Hand express by former army chief who can not be taken lightly as he has got no vested interest except national security concern.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey also expressed apprehensions about infiltration of inimical elements from across the border. But entry of insurgents from Myanmar is being dubbed as failure of our security forces by the opposition.

China’s dubious role

Experts believe that the ex-army chief might be having some clues about the inflow of the assistance from China via insurgents’ groups which operate from Myanmar. China will always try to destabilise the peaceful border states like Manior, Arunachal etc. which suits it strategically.

Myanmar army accusations

Military generals including General Hlaing had flagged Myanmar’s concerns around the weapons being supplied to terror organizations like Arakan Army(AA) and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) which were active in Rakhine State in western Myanmar bordering China.

Army officials had cited China-made weapons which had been used by terror groups in mine attacks on the military in 2019. Military had busted a huge cache of weapons costing between USD 70,000 to 90,000 from banned Ta’ang National Liberation Army four years back and highlighted Chinese connection to these arms.