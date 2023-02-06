Is there anyone who monitors this stuff?

In Print Media the news and reporting is supposed to be based on facts as the reporter and managing body of respective newspapers are accountable before the public and civil administration.

Many times the reporters, editors were summoned by the administration for any such report which created any confusion in public. The newspapers are monitored by Department of Information and Public Relations Government of J&K on a daily basis.

The period of turmoil was very tough for working journalists. More than 10 journalists were killed by unknown gunmen while performing their professional duties. It was a gloomy period, working under tremendous pressure from both sides, maintaining balance while reporting and editing.

Neither there is any job guarantee nor life security for working journalists of Valley. There is no welfare scheme for working journalists by Government and even the Government accommodation which was provided earlier to them.