Islamic Psychology: An Introduction

Religion and psychology has a positive link. Religious beliefs have a great impact on human psychology and play a vital role in mental, physical and spiritual well-being of an individual.

Quran has explained the three types of nafs (human psyche) that is Nafs e Muṭmainah -tranquil soul (al Quran 89:27), Nafs e Lawwāmah -blaming soul (al Quran 75:2) and Nafs e Ammārah -commanding soul (al Quran 12:53). The central theme of the Quranic discourse is about man and addreses to the inner nature of the man, the social, moral, and spiritual aspects. Therefore man has a special position in the universe.

Islamic perspective to Psychology is based on the knowledge of Islam. The word Islam is derived from an Arabic world “Salama’ meaning ‘peace.’ It is also derived from a root word ‘slm’ meaning peace acquired by submitting one’s will to Allah and the one who submits or surrender to Allah is known as Muslim. The history of Islamic Psychology dates back to the history of mankind. Allah says in the Quran

“And when your Lord said to the angels, indeed I will make upon the earth as successive authority.” (al Quran 2:30).

As per Islamic perspective, human beings are Allah’s Khalifa (Vicegerent) on earth. They have been created under the divine scheme of Allah for a fixed time period to worship Allah alone. To live a successful life, worship is mandatory for a believer.

In the early Muslim writings scholars used the term nafs (self/psyche) to describe an individual’s personality and the Fitrah (purity) for human nature. Islamic Psychology discusses the concepts like Qalb (Heart), Ruh (Soul), nafs (Psyche), Aql (Intellect) and Iradah (Will).

In the medieval times, philosophers like Al-Kindi (801-873 AC), discussed the functions of the soul and intellectual aspirations of man in his work On Sleep and Dream and First Philosophy. Abu Zayd al Balkhi (850-935 AC) in his book The Sustenance of the Body and the Soul has discussed physical and psychological disorders.

He was the first Muslim psychologist who separated physical illness from psychological disorders. Al-Farabi (870-950 AC) conducted special studies in social psychology. Ibn-Sina (980-1037 AC) in his book Kitab al Shifa he discusses the various aspects of human psychology, including mind-body relationships, sense perception, and related cognitive aspects. Al-Ghazali (1058-1111AC) has played a significant role in psychology.

His magnum opus The Revival of the Religious Sciences is considered as one of the most important books within the Islamic scholarship .This work provides deep insights about the psychological developments of man. In many cases the works of these scholars seems to be the original ideas for many modern psychological theories and practices.

International Association of Islamic Psychology defines Islamic psychology, a holistic understanding of the human being that is grounded in the knowledge of the soul from the Islamic tradition and focuses on the heart as the center of the self rather than the mind.