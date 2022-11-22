Issuing date sheet for exams

The confusion created in the minds of students and their parents by the date sheet for annual examinations issued by a some private schools, reportedly, must be put to an end.

Reports say that the schools have also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes and also for fresh admission in nursery and kindergarten.

This is happening despite the government some months back ordered shifting of academic session from November-December to March-April. As per the order all annual examinations will be conducted in March-April instead of November-December and admission to next higher classes will be done in March-April only.

The government said that the decision to shift the academic session was to have a Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) throughout Jammu and Kashmir.