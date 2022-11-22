Issuing date sheet for exams

The confusion created in the minds of students and their parents by the date sheet for annual examinations issued by a some private schools, reportedly, must be put to an end.
Reports say that the schools have also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes and also for fresh admission in nursery and kindergarten.
This is happening despite the government some months back ordered shifting of academic session from November-December to March-April. As per the order all annual examinations will be conducted in March-April instead of November-December and admission to next higher classes will be done in March-April only.
The government said that the decision to shift the academic session was to have a Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
The same calendar is also being followed at the national level. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has censured those private schools who have issued the date sheet for the examinations saying that the move was in violation of the UAC.
A warning of strict action has been given to those violating the order of UAC. While the warning has been given, but it is to be seen whether this warning has some effect or not. It has been seen that a number of private schools keep on violating the government orders and directives from time to time.
These schools try to follow their own system. Sometimes their actions give trouble to students and their parents. After the date sheet was issued by some private schools, the students were mentally prepared for the examinations.
They had also made preparations for the purpose. Now after government directing the private schools not to violate the UAC and not to conduct examinations, the students are in a state of dilemma. They are confused and so are their parents.
The private schools should not have issued the date sheet in the first place since their management knew that such a move was in violation of the order regarding shifting of academic session to March.
By their move they put the students to inconvenience and unnecessary confusion. Shifting of the session is a reality now despite opposition from certain quarters.
The private schools must follow the order and should not take such measures, which are not practically possible but only give unnecessary stress to students and parents.