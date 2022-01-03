It all begins from home

Parents are grappling with complex situations while dealing with their children in the present social setup. The upbringing of children, and meeting their emotional and social demands, is a Herculean task.

Due to lack of parenting skills yawning gaps remain between parents and children which results in denial of responsibility on part of youngsters. Lack of attention on part of most parents, the children develop social delinquency in their psyche.

The editorial of GK 15 Dec. presented startling situation as per reports of GMC Srinagar wherein nearly 7500 children were found affected by drug addiction in 2020, and 13500 were found in 2021, showing spike in drug addiction cases alone monitored by GMC; and same situation is observed by other hospitals and de-addiction centers across state.

So the primary role is of parents and guardians to understand and contain the menace.