It builds the personality

A student council is a student-led organization that operates within a school. In the context of Kashmiri schools, student councils serve as a platform for students to engage in various activities that promote academic, social, and personal development.
The student councils in Kashmiri schools serve as a vital platform for students to develop leadership skills, engage in decision-making processes, promote a positive school climate, and participate in community service activities.
By providing these opportunities, student councils help ensure that Kashmiri students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for success in both academic and professional environments. Following are the ways in which student councils can help shape students in Kashmir into skilled human workforce:
Leadership Development: One of the primary benefits of student councils is the opportunity they provide for students to develop leadership skills. By participating in student council activities, students can enhance their ability to communicate effectively, resolve conflicts, and solve problems.
These skills are essential for success in both academic and professional environments. Furthermore, the involvement of students in decision-making processes within their schools can foster a sense of ownership and pride, leading to increased student engagement and a commitment to academic success.
Positive School Climate: Another important benefit of student councils is the promotion of a positive school climate. By creating opportunities for students to collaborate and work together, student councils help to break down social barriers and foster positive relationships among students. This is crucial for building a supportive and inclusive school environment, which is essential for student academic and personal growth.
Life Skills Development: Student councils also provide opportunities for students to develop essential life skills, such as time management, organization, and public speaking. By participating in student council activities, students have the chance to practice these skills in a safe and supportive environment, building their confidence and ability to apply them in other areas of their lives. These skills are vital for success in school and beyond.
Community Involvement: Student councils can also facilitate student engagement in community service and social activism. By partnering with local organizations and government agencies, student councils can work to address important social issues and improve the quality of life in their communities. This provides students with valuable hands-on experience in civic engagement and community service, critical skills for future leaders.
Student-Administrator Communication: Finally, student councils can serve as a valuable channel of communication between students and school administrators. By serving as a liaison between the two groups, student councils can ensure that the needs and concerns of students are heard and addressed. This can lead to increased collaboration between students and administrators, resulting in a more effective and efficient school system.
However, there are many reasons that lead to parents discouraging their children from joining student councils. One of the main reasons is the lack of understanding of the benefits of student involvement.
Parents may view student council activities as a distraction from academics, rather than as a valuable experience that can enhance their children’s education. In some cases, parents may also be concerned about the impact that student council involvement could have on their children’s future. Additionally, some parents may not have had positive experiences with student councils or similar organizations in their own education, leading them to be less supportive of their children’s involvement.
It is important to note that these concerns are not unique to Kashmir, and that similar safety, educational, and other concerns exist in many other parts of the world. However, by educating parents and students about the benefits of student council involvement, and by providing a safe and supportive environment for student council activities, we can help to dispel these fears and encourage more students to get involved.
