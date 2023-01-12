It can prove dangerous

Among various challenges that are presented to people by winter, snow shovelling is one that people living in winter zones have to face.

After heavy or even light snowfall, the first and foremost job of people is to clear their footpaths.

The process of snow shovelling is an arduous job than most of the people think. If not done properly it can land you in trouble.

In this article, let’s have a look over the various repercussions of snow shovelling and the precautions that one must take during this job.