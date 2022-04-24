It demands attention

According to the 2011 Census, youth account for a bulk of the overall population of Jammu and Kashmir. These include children, adolescents, and younger adults.

However, as we climb up the population pyramid, there is a steep decline in the population, indicating many children and adolescents with none or either of the parents alive.

Notwithstanding the logic behind these demographic figures stemming from the geopolitical context, insurgency, and conflict prevailing in the valley, it is imperative to explore the ‘stories behind the numbers’ of orphaned and female-headed households in Kashmir, especially in the COVID-19 era.