It is a health hazard

At a place like Kashmir can you imagine that people are facing the problem of unsafe drinking water. The fact of the matter is that the problems related to the supply of safe drinking water are many and they are piling up day by day.

There is nothing unusual in the news stories where people in different parts of the valley are seen protesting against the negligence and apathy of the government, particularly the concerned departments. It is not just in far flung areas, but also in urban localities that we come across such news frequently.

Sometimes the aggrieved, and affected population resort to protests at places where they get media attention. But that is the tip of the iceberg. Actually the problems are widespread and not all people get a chance to highlight their problems.

Without safe drinking water it is a given that people run many health risks. Their children suffer many diseases. The elders also become victims of many ailments. In such a situation it becomes a health hazard, and the concerned government agencies, need to take cognisance of it.