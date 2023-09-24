It is a health hazard

At a place like Kashmir can you imagine that people are facing the problem of unsafe drinking water. The fact of the matter is that the problems related to the supply of safe drinking water are many and they are piling up day by day.
There is nothing unusual in the news stories where people in different parts of the valley are seen protesting against the negligence and apathy of the government, particularly the concerned departments. It is not just in far flung areas, but also in urban localities that we come across such news frequently.
Sometimes the aggrieved, and affected population resort to protests at places where they get media attention. But that is the tip of the iceberg. Actually the problems are widespread and not all people get a chance to highlight their problems.
Without safe drinking water it is a given that people run many health risks. Their children suffer many diseases. The elders also become victims of many ailments. In such a situation it becomes a health hazard, and the concerned government agencies, need to take cognisance of it.
The government, particularly its concerned departments have no excuse, whatsoever, to defends themselves. We have ample water resources in every part of our valley, and there are quite a few schemes they keep announcing for providing safe drinking water to the people of Kashmir.
The government agencies must follow such schemes with due attention and speed. Why should people be subjected to this tortuous condition. In past we have seen that many areas of Kashmir valley witnessed spread of many water borne diseases.
That resulted in many deaths even. The healthcare professionals have been warning us regularly that any contamination in water is very dangerous, and has long term consequences for the health of people. It can damage the systems in the long run, and a person can face severe health related problems in the later years.
The culpability lies with those agencies who are tasked to provide safe drinking water. Besides, the government also needs to safeguard water sources from getting polluted.
The damage done to our natural water resources by way of polluting them is a crisis that needs immediate, urgent, and enduring attention.