It needs global response

And in such a case it is bound to have international ramifications. Sometime ago we saw how in an Afro-Arab country a wave of unrest started when a street vendor set himself afire.

This is not the first time in history when people in economic distress have caused an upheaval. The second dimension of this is that any economic distress, and a sense of bleak future, is an ideal breeding ground for crime.

In the post COVID world if people are not given hope, and there economic well being is not taken care of, they can resort to crimes and this would not be an ordinary crisis if we have crimes getting organised at global level.