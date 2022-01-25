It needs global response
Some challenges can only be met if the response is forged at a global level. If regions, countries, and provinces and states within countries are left to face those challenges they are never going to meet it.
The economic consequences of COVID-19 is certainly a challenge of such a magnitude that if all the states, with all the transnational organisation don’t join heads together it is going to cripple economies of many countries.
It is not just about coming to the rescue of middle rung economies, or poor countries, it goes beyond that. The way COVID 19 has destroyed economies worldwide, and the way a vast number of people across countries have faced the brunt of it, there are chances that it might change the way people now would think about their future.
And that is where the danger lies. If there is widespread despair, and a worldwide resentment against the systems of governance and economic organisation, that is bound to have an impact on the political stability of many countries.
And in such a case it is bound to have international ramifications. Sometime ago we saw how in an Afro-Arab country a wave of unrest started when a street vendor set himself afire.
This is not the first time in history when people in economic distress have caused an upheaval. The second dimension of this is that any economic distress, and a sense of bleak future, is an ideal breeding ground for crime.
In the post COVID world if people are not given hope, and there economic well being is not taken care of, they can resort to crimes and this would not be an ordinary crisis if we have crimes getting organised at global level.
Third, is the impact of such a situation on health. We have already seen a steep rise in mental health cases. People are under stress and this stress catalyses hundred different health related problems.
As the days pass by, and as months roll into years, if the economic future of people remains dark, that is a disastrous scenario for the mental health of the people worldwide.
So the need of the hour is that there is some intervention at global level to save the sinking economies, and create hope for business, for services, for industry, and for other sectors of economy – worldwide.