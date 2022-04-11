It only brings disrepute

Out of 4.9 million animal species present on the surface of earth, Homo sapiens are the only creatures who are superior to all, not because of any specific trait or characteristic but only because of their ability to think, communicate, decide and behave in a superior manner.

In fact, it is the amalgam of these traits which makes this social animal unique and different from others in crystal clear manner and provides meaning and value to its being. When we lose the ability to maintain a balance between these traits and the associated roles, we fail to consider ourselves as human beings. Alas! We become more dreadful than wild beasts.

A recent scuffle at Kashmir University that became talk of the town and was discussed on everywhere in the seats of learning as well as on social media is one such shocking example.