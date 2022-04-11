It only brings disrepute

Out of 4.9 million animal species present on the surface of earth, Homo sapiens are the only creatures who are superior to all, not because of any specific trait or characteristic but only because of their ability to think, communicate, decide and behave in a superior manner.
In fact, it is the amalgam of these traits which makes this social animal unique and different from others in crystal clear manner and provides meaning and value to its being. When we lose the ability to maintain a balance between these traits and the associated roles, we fail to consider ourselves as human beings. Alas! We become more dreadful than wild beasts.
A recent scuffle at Kashmir University that became talk of the town and was discussed on everywhere in the seats of learning as well as on social media is one such shocking example.
Being associated with the teaching fraternity, it is indeed very unfortunate to come to know about a serious fight between two senior professors on a petty issue that landed the duo in nearby police station after lodging FIRs against each other. Such incidents are shocking and discouraging. These reflect a dismal state of affairs and invite nothing but disgrace to the institution.
There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that the academics all over the nation and more particularly in our union territory is full of bottlenecks. We see research scholars most often getting scolded and tortured by their supervisors, junior faculty members looked down upon by the senior ones in an inferior way, and contractual staff sailing in the same boat with innumerable grievances.
Besides, we are also witness to the lobby system in different colleges and universities, as well as to scuffles between faculty members and head of departments (HODs) which not only gives birth to the notions of “departments within departments” but also breeds occasional antagonistic tendencies as well.
All this is prevalent and we cannot deny it. The irony is that its roots are getting deeper into our places of learning and becoming more widespread. The question that strikes one’s mind is that being teachers what are we conveying to our students and our junior fellows? Is this what we are being appointed for? Where are we leading our youngsters and in which direction? Do we deserve to call ourselves as true mentors?
All these are the questions that need to be looked into keenly with much seriousness and broader perspectives by each one of us. Above all, these are the reflections of narrow approach, myopic vision and blurred outlook. When we intend to harm any fellow being, we are in turn harming none but ourselves. Such ideas and incidents of scuffling, backbiting or indecent showoff last for few moments only but the after shocks are permanent, and disastrous for future.
Thereafter, we are always looked upon in the context of these distasteful and bitter episodes only. It leaves a bad impression on others and that too at the cost of our character and reputation.
All this must be stopped, and those involved penalised. An appropriate policy to deal with such episodes at respective levels of hierarchy is the need of the hour.
A healthy academic atmosphere free from bias, prejudice, ego or any other superiority- inferiority complex should be given chance to flourish. We must not involve ourselves in maintaining any false narratives as it hampers not only our progress but also halts the process of our individual as well as collective development.
All this is possible only once we prioritise the etiquettes of cooperation, mutual respect, coordination and compromise over all other tendencies. Let’s have patience, positive attitude, broader outlook, and try to become role models for others. It is high time to wake up and keep aside all our grudges for the sake our institutions.
Author teaches Geography at Sri Pratap College, Srinagar.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.