It requires a comprehensive approach

· Last month a drug addict son killed his mother in Dangerpora area of Sopore Baramulla district.
· In October last year, a resident of Kehribal, Anantnag, killed his own mother only to steal money from the deceased.
· In December 22 last year, a man attacked his family members and neighbours with a wooden log killing three persons, including his mother, and injuring seven others in Anantnag.
· Police in Baramulla recovered drugs worth crores of rupees and arrested 120 persons in connection with the seized drugs for the last three months.
Contraband including 3.269 kg of Brown Sugar worth Rs 3.26 crore and 1.85 kg Heroin, valuing Rs 98.90 lakh in the international market.
The issue of drugs and narco-terrorism in Kashmir is a complex and multifaceted one. Kashmir has been grappling with both problems for several years, and they are interrelated to a large extent.
One of the biggest challenges related to drugs in Kashmir is the fact that the Kashmir is located on the opium smuggling route from Afghanistan, which is one of the world's largest producers of opium. This has led to a significant increase in drug trafficking in the region, which has had devastating consequences for the local population.
The use of drugs has also led to an increase in crime and violence in the region, as drug addicts often resort to criminal activities to fund their addiction. This has further contributed to the destabilisation of the region.
Narco-terrorism is one major challenge in Kashmir. Terrorist groups operating in the Kashmir have increasingly turned to drug trafficking as a means of funding their activities. This has led to a dangerous nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism, which has made it even more difficult to tackle these issues.
The government and law enforcement agencies have been taking steps to address these challenges, such as cracking down on drug trafficking networks and increasing security measures to prevent terrorist groups from using drug trafficking as a means of funding their activities. However, the situation remains challenging, and there is still a long way to go before these issues can be effectively tackled in Kashmir.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently told Lok Sabha that drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations and the profits being made from drugs are utilised for terrorism as well and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can conduct probes across the country.
"NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," he had said, reiterating the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. "Our government policy is very clear: those consuming drugs are victims. We should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared."
Between 2006-2013, the Union Home Minister had said 22.40 lakh kg of drugs were seized, while between 2014-2022, 62.60 lakh kg of drugs were seized. In terms of value, ₹ 23,000 crore of drugs were seized before 2014, while now drugs worth ₹ 97,000 crore were seized and burnt, he said.
As I mentioned earlier, Kashmir is located on the opium smuggling route from Afghanistan, which has made it a transit point for drugs. This has led to a significant increase in drug trafficking in the region, particularly of heroin and other opiates.
The use of drugs in Kashmir has also led to an increase in crime and violence, with drug addicts often resorting to criminal activities to fund their addiction. This has led to a rise in thefts, robberies, and other crimes, which has had a negative impact on the local population.
In addition to the social and economic consequences of drug use, there are also significant health risks associated with drug addiction. Drug users are at risk of developing a range of health problems, including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and other infectious diseases.
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has termed it a second of terrorism and one of the biggest challenges. In January, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that apart from terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir is facing rise in narco terrorism cases, adding,narco-terrorism is the second face of terrorism in J&K
“Drug addiction is a well-planned conspiracy of India’s enemies under which Indian youth are lured towards drugs. In J&K, huge number of youth are drug addicts and aim is to push them towards militancy. Only Jan Andolan (Peoples movement) can help us to eradicate this menace, “ the LG had said. "We could not have expected that drug addiction is being spread under a well planned strategy by India's enemies to lure the youth towards drug and terrorism," he had said.
LG Sinha said in Jammu and Kashmir, large number of population is addicted to this menace. They did not become only addicted to drugs but Narco terrorism has became the another face of terrorism, he said.
"Administration and Police are working to overcome from this menace from the society. In my opinion only Jan Andolan (Peoples movement) can help us to get this menace eradicated," LG Sinha had said.
Terrorist groups operating in the region, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have increasingly turned to drug trafficking as a means of funding their activities. This has led to a dangerous nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism, which has made it even more difficult to tackle these issues.
The government and law enforcement agencies have taken a number of steps to address these challenges. For example, they have increased security measures along the border with Pakistan, which has helped to reduce the flow of drugs and arms into the region. They have also launched a number of campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and to encourage people to seek treatment for addiction.
In conclusion, drugs and narco-terrorism are serious challenges in Kashmir, with far-reaching social, economic, and health consequences. While the government and law enforcement agencies have taken steps to address these issues, there is still a long way to go before they can be effectively tackled in the region.
The impact of drugs and narco-terrorism in Kashmir is particularly devastating for the youth population. The problem of drug abuse among young people has been on the rise in the region, and it is one of the most significant challenges facing the youth in Kashmir today.
Drug abuse has a range of negative consequences for young people. It can lead to poor academic performance, reduced motivation, and increased aggression. It can also lead to a range of physical and mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric disorders.
In addition to the health consequences of drug abuse, there are also significant social and economic consequences for young people. Drug abuse can lead to a range of social problems, such as isolation, disconnection from family and friends, and involvement in criminal activities. It can also have a negative impact on employment opportunities, which can further exacerbate social and economic problems.
Narco-terrorism also has a significant impact on young people in Kashmir. Terrorist groups often target young people for recruitment, particularly those who are vulnerable and marginalized. They offer these young people a sense of purpose and belonging, as well as financial incentives, which can be particularly attractive in a Kashmir where unemployment is high and economic opportunities are limited.
In conclusion, the impact of drugs and narco-terrorism on young people in Kashmir is significant and far-reaching. It is essential to address these issues and provide young people with the support and resources they need to overcome these challenges and build a better future for themselves and their communities.
Addressing the issue of drugs and narco-terrorism in Kashmir requires a comprehensive approach involving a range of remedial measures. Here are some of the key strategies that could be implemented:
The government could increase law enforcement efforts to target drug trafficking networks and terrorist groups involved in narco-terrorism. This could include strengthening border security measures, increasing surveillance and intelligence gathering, and increasing penalties for drug trafficking and related criminal activities.
