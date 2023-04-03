It requires a comprehensive approach

"NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," he had said, reiterating the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse. "Our government policy is very clear: those consuming drugs are victims. We should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared."

Between 2006-2013, the Union Home Minister had said 22.40 lakh kg of drugs were seized, while between 2014-2022, 62.60 lakh kg of drugs were seized. In terms of value, ₹ 23,000 crore of drugs were seized before 2014, while now drugs worth ₹ 97,000 crore were seized and burnt, he said.

As I mentioned earlier, Kashmir is located on the opium smuggling route from Afghanistan, which has made it a transit point for drugs. This has led to a significant increase in drug trafficking in the region, particularly of heroin and other opiates.

The use of drugs in Kashmir has also led to an increase in crime and violence, with drug addicts often resorting to criminal activities to fund their addiction. This has led to a rise in thefts, robberies, and other crimes, which has had a negative impact on the local population.

In addition to the social and economic consequences of drug use, there are also significant health risks associated with drug addiction. Drug users are at risk of developing a range of health problems, including HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and other infectious diseases.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has termed it a second of terrorism and one of the biggest challenges. In January, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that apart from terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir is facing rise in narco terrorism cases, adding,narco-terrorism is the second face of terrorism in J&K

“Drug addiction is a well-planned conspiracy of India’s enemies under which Indian youth are lured towards drugs. In J&K, huge number of youth are drug addicts and aim is to push them towards militancy. Only Jan Andolan (Peoples movement) can help us to eradicate this menace, “ the LG had said. "We could not have expected that drug addiction is being spread under a well planned strategy by India's enemies to lure the youth towards drug and terrorism," he had said.

LG Sinha said in Jammu and Kashmir, large number of population is addicted to this menace. They did not become only addicted to drugs but Narco terrorism has became the another face of terrorism, he said.

"Administration and Police are working to overcome from this menace from the society. In my opinion only Jan Andolan (Peoples movement) can help us to get this menace eradicated," LG Sinha had said.

Terrorist groups operating in the region, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have increasingly turned to drug trafficking as a means of funding their activities. This has led to a dangerous nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism, which has made it even more difficult to tackle these issues.

The government and law enforcement agencies have taken a number of steps to address these challenges. For example, they have increased security measures along the border with Pakistan, which has helped to reduce the flow of drugs and arms into the region. They have also launched a number of campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use and to encourage people to seek treatment for addiction.

In conclusion, drugs and narco-terrorism are serious challenges in Kashmir, with far-reaching social, economic, and health consequences. While the government and law enforcement agencies have taken steps to address these issues, there is still a long way to go before they can be effectively tackled in the region.