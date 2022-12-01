And then something happened that the world had never seen - the military command of Serbia stopped the war for one day, opened the front line and allowed medical transport to cross its territory.

Serbia did even more: it added medicines, blankets and beds from its own stocks to the transport of the International Red Cross and handed over to the Bulgarian soldiers everything necessary to open a hospital.

Unfortunately, almost 140 years later in Europe, an army kills and tortures captured soldiers. And not only that, but they record it all and brag about it. And the Government of that army does nothing to stop it, but unfortunately supports it. I’m talking about the Ukrainian army.

Therefore, the video of the execution of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops, which circulated in the media and social networks, is far from the only video recording of war crimes by Ukrainian army.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, videos of beaten and stripped prisoners of war and civilians suspected of collaborating with the Russians have appeared on the network. Records of torture also circulated widely.