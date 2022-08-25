It’s a global reality

Numbers beyond two make a proposition of majority and minority in a group of odd numbers. Minority is a vital part of or in a whole. Thumbs in hands and feet are a minority in a majority of fingers.

If removed both the majorities lose shape and weaken. Even the hidden minority is an inevitability in a large majority adding to its show and prowess. Ponder upon the case of 12 molars in the group of 32 teeth in human anatomy of mouth.

King of flowers, rose with its predominant reddish colour has a dim white which means peace and innocence. It also symbolises an everlasting love besides enhancement in its complexion.

Side by side majority runs minority as a natural course. Gardens of flowers/fruits have the two communities in one kind and count or the other, else they would be nurseries.

This truth holds good across the globe. There are minorities at sectoral, linguistic, civilisational, ethnic, religious, cultural, colour, economic and at status level. Minorities are native as well as immigrant. No epoch is free from it nor will any escape ever.

All the major civilizations like Mesopotamia (presently known as Iraq and Iran), Babylon, Greece, The Indus Valley (presently known as Pakistan and Afghanistan), China, Maya, Rome, India, etc. had minorities practicing various cultures and different religions.

Religion is mostly the basic factor followed by language & color distinguishing people of one culture from those of other making a majority or minority of that sort.