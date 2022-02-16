It’s a Paradigm Shift

BY PROF MOHAMMAD ISMAIL, Dr MEEM HAI ZAFFER and Dr NAZIR AHMAD GILKAR

After adopting NEP 2020 the HED, Government of J&K has activated colleges and universities for initiating process to design a vibrant working model. Accordingly task forces have been constituted to study different aspects of the policy.

The draft reports have been submitted to the department. At college and university level various seminars and workshops have been organised for faculty and students. The faculty has been motivated to generate ideas to help in the process of implementation of this policy.

The department has also taken several review meetings to launch the working model during academic session 2022-23. It is encouraging that civil society has also shown keen interest in studying this policy document and suggested measures for its implementation. It is in this back drop that post and pre NEP 2020 working models are discussed.