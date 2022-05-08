It’s a People’s Festival

75th year of independence commemorated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marks the manifestation of 75 years of progressive India, and the glorious history of its people, their diverse culture and the achievements made at various fronts.
This ‘Mahatsov’ is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in carrying India far ahead in its evolutionary journey, but also holds them within the power, potential and vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
It is embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov” commenced on 12th March, 2021, which started a 75 week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023.
As a part of this year long celebrations, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India, launched a unique campaign ‘Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari’, April 25th to 30th .
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with all its offices, institutions and organisations worked out a roadmap for organising various farmer-centric campaigns, workshops, programmes, seminars, webinars, etc., in the 75 weeks of March, 2021 to August, 2022 to treat ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as a people’s participation festival.
This campaign is being celebrated under various themes to highlight diverse milestones the country has achieved in the post independence era.
The different themes include Green Revolution, Self-sufficiency in food grain production, largest producer of horticulture crops – Ginger, Banana, Mango and Papaya, Yellow Revolution (Operation Golden Flow), Sweet Revolution (Honey Production), improvement in crop irrigation, use of ICT in agriculture, application of remote sensing/ GIS/Drones in agriculture, application of bio-technology in agriculture, success of Watershed Development Programme, self-sufficiency in seeds and fertiliser, advancement in farm mechanisation, Soil Health Management (INM), Effective Management of Pests (IPM).
Through this country wide campaign the various flagship schemes of the Government of India with their activities and achievements are also being highlighted.
These different programmes include Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and other types of agriculture credit, e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Soil Health Cards, Organic and Natural Farming, Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture, Extension Reforms under NAMET, Agri Startups and entrepreneurship opportunities under RKVY–RAFTAAR and other schemes.
Directorate of Extension, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, as a part of this nationwide campaign of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare too led from the front carrying out massive outreach programmes in the form of Kisan Melas.
They were organised in accordance with the various themes outlined by the ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GoI. All the events were organised in collaboration with the departments of agriculture and allied sectors; Fisheries; Animal Husbandry, Food Processing; Cooperatives and rural development of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
All the programmes conducted in a farmer participatory manner intended to create awareness, technology demonstration, take the interventions to the farmer’s doorsteps, sharing of knowledge and capacity building of all the stakeholders engaged in the agriculture production process.
The various Krishi Vigyan Kendras within the jurisdiction of SKUAST-K, and spread along the length and breadth of the Union Territory of J&K contributed to the activities.
