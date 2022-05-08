It’s a People’s Festival

75th year of independence commemorated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marks the manifestation of 75 years of progressive India, and the glorious history of its people, their diverse culture and the achievements made at various fronts.

This ‘Mahatsov’ is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in carrying India far ahead in its evolutionary journey, but also holds them within the power, potential and vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.