It’s a question of human dignity

It is not just about economy, and helping poor. It is basically rooted in the idea of human dignity.

A system where humans are not respected, and this respect doesn’t reflect in how they are treated, is bound to breed exploitation. It is this exploitation that is happening for long now.

At a time when inflation has touched sky, the wages given to this class of people is not just inadequate, it is demeaning. The tragedy of our system is that we spare resources in abundance for those who have already good wages.