It’s future imperative

Computer Science is an ever-evolving field that is shaping the world we live in. Artificial intelligence, in particular, is transforming various industries, from healthcare to finance, transportation, and beyond.

However, in Kashmir, there seems to be a trend towards medical studies and other subjects, with computer science being taught as a dedicated subject, not as a mandatory one. As such, Kashmiri students are missing out on a multitude of opportunities that could potentially have a significant impact on their futures.

The world is rapidly becoming more digitised, and the demand for individuals with computer science skills is increasing. With advancements in technology, it has become possible to automate tasks that were previously done manually, making certain jobs redundant.

However, this shift also creates new opportunities for individuals with the right skill set. As a Software Engineer, I was first introduced to coding and programming in my first year of college. However, I found that many of my classmates from other parts of the country had already been exposed to coding and programming in their schools, putting them ahead of me in the race.