It's just appalling

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Euro Football final was held on June 11 in Wembley stadium in London between Italy and England. Football is by far the most popular game in the world though it is not so in India. Certainly, in Europe its popularity is unmatched by any other sport. The Euro championship is held every four years—it was delayed by a year this time around because of Covid—and national teams compete. It excites great national feeling and football fever grips Europe when it is on. It was so during this tournament too. But this time around some special features were witnessed in the final which went beyond sport and national sentiment into the realm of social prejudices.

Italy won the final 3-2 through a penalty shoot-out.

The three English players—Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka—who did not net their shots are persons of colour. English fans are notorious for their rowdyism. On this occasion too, after their side lost, they indulged in unruly behaviour on the streets of London. However, some people also took to the social media to post racist and hateful messages targeting Rashford, Sancho and Saka whose Instagram account was pasted with monkey and banana emojis. Also, a mural of Rashford in Manchester was defaced. These actions brought to the surface existing racist attitudes in English society even as it is changing through the growing number of coloured people who have taken British citizenship and others who are living and working in the country.

British prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted against the racist social media messages. He wrote “This English team deserve to be lauded as heroes. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves”. Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth who holds the ceremonial position of President of the country’s Football Association tweeted that he was “sickened” by the racist abuse against the English players. He demanded that those who those who were involved in this “abhorrent” and “unacceptable” behaviour should be held to account. While it was appropriate for both William and Johnson to condemn racial abuse, some commentators pointed to the way the Royal family has treated Meghan, wife of William’s brother Prince Harry. Some others have also pointed to Johnson’s past controversial comments which were tinged with racism and his defence of celebrated British personalities who profited from slavery or exhibited racist attitudes during the colonial period.