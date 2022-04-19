It’s just appalling

In last few days we have had two instances where PDD field staff met fatal accidents while fixing the lines.
The pictures that went viral say it all; how vulnerable the field staff is while climbing on the transmission poles.
In past also we have had many such accidents in which lives were lost, and many had to face amputations.
Losing a limb or life is not such an easy thing that we take it as a normal. In any civilised society, or in any responsible governance structure, heads would have rolled even if a minor accident of this nature would happen.
But here it seems to have acquired a kind pf pattern and we all seem to have accepted it as the fate of these line-men. For some days it remains in news and then life moves on.
Nothing can be more shocking than this. One simple and fundamental question that surfaces up is about the safety gear.
In far less risky ventures, professionalism and responsibility demands observing proper safety measures. But here we see all the field staff of PDD working day in day out without any semblance of safety.
They go up, with a plier and a screw driver in their hands and fix the lines. It is a routine thing for them.
One wonders if we impose fine on a scooterist for not wearing a helmet, or for driving a car without wearing a seat belt, how do we allow the PDD field staff to perform a far more risky thing without observing any safety measures!
How, in this age and time, the officers of this department haven’t put in place safe practices. And in case of an accident why there are no enquiries. This all is simply inexplicable.
There is an urgent need to make the concerned department responsible for the safety of the field staff. The higher officials must get a proper safety gear for all its field staff, and get the necessary equipment to climb safely to fix the wires.
It should be declared a punishable offence if anyone is seen working without wearing a safety gear, and without utilising all the safety equipment.
Human life is not so cheap that we lose it this way. Besides, someone needs to be held responsible for the lives lost in such accidents.