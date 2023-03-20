Glaucoma (Kala Motia) is a severe eye condition that damages eye's optic nerve. Being progressive in nature it may get worse over time. This condition is often associated with buildup of pressure called intraocular pressure within our eye. This pressure damages the optic nerve which sends visual information from the eye to the brain.

While glaucoma can develop at any age, patients with diabetes, hypertension are more susceptible to this eye condition as these patients are more prone to risk of eye infection causing glaucoma. It mainly affects people above the age of 40 years.

A positive family history of glaucoma is also a very important risk factor. People with high minus number (myopia), history of eye trauma, or use of corticosteroid medicines for a long time are also more likely to develop risk of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is known as the ‘silent thief of vision’ as people may not show any signs or symptoms at first. Its symptoms appear gradually. Once you lose vision, it can't be reversed back. Threfore it's very important to get your eyes checked regularly. If diagnosed, then follow the treatment religiously. If left untreated, glaucoma can cause permanent blindness or vision loss. It is one of the leading causes of blindness world wide.