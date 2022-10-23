JAN ABHIYAN: Back to Village

History:

In Nepal, from 1967 to 1975, a national campaign was held with the title “Back To Village”. Its aim was to bring development of the rural population at par with the urban populace. This was treated as a successful event in the history of Nepal. Many governments were encouraged by the success of this programme and our own governments were encouraged by the success of this programme and our own government also decided to launch its own “Back To Village”. Really it is a good initiative. As everyone is aware that it was almost impossible for the common people to visit state bureaucracy. And by this initiative the state administration comes to the doorstep of villagers resulting in equitable development coming to the rural population. The first phase that started from June 20 and lasted up to June 27, 2022. it had an overwhelming success of the programme as in this programme the local participation was good and enthusiasm was visible. The second phase of this programme that lasted from Nov 25 to Nov 30, 2019 in which two departments Power Development and Information Department was also a “great success”.

The third phase of this programme was from Oct 2 to Oct 12, 2020. In these programmes competitions were held in which sports kits and MNEREGA job cards and SC/ST Certificates were issued. PM Kisan Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan were introduced. Villages’ need assessment was conducted. Shortcomings of the Programme Grievances were written down.

Panchayat Halqa Nowgam Shahbad lacks ATM facilities, Animal Husbandry and especially playground for the children. According to the villagers the gazetted officer recorded all the grievances during the first phase of B2V Programme but till date nothing has been done in this regard. This unresponsive approach was witnessed across many villages in the union territory resulting in majority of people from these villages getting disappointed. Many people complained about the lack of good bureaucratic response to their grievances. This has generated a distrust.