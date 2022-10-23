JAN ABHIYAN: Back to Village

BY M AMIN MIR
Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department convened an important meeting with Heads Of Departments regarding Jan Abhiyan and upcoming Back To Village Programme Phase (B2V4) in the union territory. She directed the officers to hold the events efficiently.
Back to village is a good initiative with a lot of potential for shortening the communication gap between the administration and the common masses. Administration arrives at the doorsteps of the common people to understand their grievances and address them on the spot. This approach builds trust among the common people and by this way the ties between the people and the sarkar strengthens. It is a kind of bottom-up approach and is better than top down approach regarding Policy Planning.
Back to village programme phases already done laid stress on the following points;
Energising panchayats
Collecting feedback on the delivery of sarkari schemes
Economic potential
Assessment of the needs of the villages
History:
In Nepal, from 1967 to 1975, a national campaign was held with the title “Back To Village”. Its aim was to bring development of the rural population at par with the urban populace. This was treated as a successful event in the history of Nepal. Many governments were encouraged by the success of this programme and our own governments were encouraged by the success of this programme and our own government also decided to launch its own “Back To Village”. Really it is a good initiative. As everyone is aware that it was almost impossible for the common people to visit state bureaucracy. And by this initiative the state administration comes to the doorstep of villagers resulting in equitable development coming to the rural population. The first phase that started from June 20 and lasted up to June 27, 2022. it had an overwhelming success of the programme as in this programme the local participation was good and enthusiasm was visible. The second phase of this programme that lasted from Nov 25 to Nov 30, 2019 in which two departments Power Development and Information Department was also a “great success”.
The third phase of this programme was from Oct 2 to Oct 12, 2020. In these programmes competitions were held in which sports kits and MNEREGA job cards and SC/ST Certificates were issued. PM Kisan Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan were introduced. Villages’ need assessment was conducted. Shortcomings of the Programme Grievances were written down.
Panchayat Halqa Nowgam Shahbad lacks ATM facilities, Animal Husbandry and especially playground for the children. According to the villagers the gazetted officer recorded all the grievances during the first phase of B2V Programme but till date nothing has been done in this regard. This unresponsive approach was witnessed across many villages in the union territory resulting in majority of people from these villages getting disappointed. Many people complained about the lack of good bureaucratic response to their grievances. This has generated a distrust.
Recommendations:
It is evident that the last three phases were “result oriented”. The union territory is conducting Jan Abhiyan Awami Muhim from Oct. 2015 to Oct. 26, 2022, means the administration is coming back to your village. Domicile certificates, Self-Employment Loan, Sehat Golden Card, Pension Payments, Land Records Online and much more will be the focus of this programme.
The visits made by the officials to the villages should become a routine exercise.
One official should be appointed for every village who would act as bridge between people and administration including panchayats.
It should be made mandatory for the official nominated and the panchayats, that the resources devolved for the sake of development are used effectively.
The government should identify the unfulfilled promises made during the last three programmes and ensure their fulfillment, this is the way to rebuild public trust in the administration.
A vision document should be prepared, this would shape the policies (current and future) of the sarkar.
Thus the programme will be more result oriented, ensuring greater success.
The writer is in-charge District Record Room DC Office Anantnag
