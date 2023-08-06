Jaundice cases in Budgam village

A 10 year old boy died allegedly due to jaundice at Raiyar village in Khan Sahab of Budgam district. According to health officials, 190 children in the age group of five to 15 years were examined and 24 suspected jaundice cases were identified in the affected area.

According to the villagers the unsafe drinking water being supplied to the village is the cause behind the jaundice spread. They said that they had requested the concerned department officials a number of times to supply safe drinking water, but their plea was not heard.

They alleged that water reservoirs and streams are contaminated. After tests at the official level, water from six sources in the village has been declared unfit for the consumption.