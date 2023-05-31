Jhajjar Kotli road accident

There seems no end to the tragic road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. People keep on losing their lives in the mishaps. Ten persons were killed and 63 others injured in an accident at Jhajjar Kotli on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Officials say that the driver lost control over the speeding bus, carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, while negotiating a sharp curve and it led to the accident.
Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir is a cause of concern. The mishaps are frequently occurring on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The statistics are worrying.
Reports say that 20 persons have lost their lives in accidents in just 10 days on and along the highway, which has already devoured over 1200 people in the last five years.
These accidents have occurred in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu districts. There is an immediate need to take all possible measures to prevent these accidents.
The causes of the mishaps have to be addressed. Officials say that 90 percent accidents occur due to overloading, negligent and rash driving or violation of traffic rules by the drivers.
Some people say that rest 10 percent of the accidents occur because of old vehicles, curvy and dilapidated roads and lack of parapets, crash barriers and signages.
Inclement weather conditions, triggering landslides and shooting stones also contribute to accidents. While such causes are beyond the control of officials, the vehicular traffic movement should be allowed only when the highway is safe for travel.
If there is possibility of landslides and shooting stones, the movement should be immediately halted for the safety of travellers. The traffic authorities must ensure strict adherence of traffic rules by the drivers. Overloading in buses should be reduced.
The drivers indulging in negligent and rash driving must be strictly dealt with. Their violations and errors lead to loss of precious human lives. The drivers too must follow the rules on their own.
As they know that how these accidents kill people they should not become negligent or careless. They must understand that they should not put their lives as also that of the passengers to danger. The deaths bring tragedies and sufferings for the families.
Road accidents are avoidable. For that the authorities must act tough and drivers must also co-operate. If there is a need to make the condition of roads better, it should be done to prevent accidents.