Jhajjar Kotli road accident

There seems no end to the tragic road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. People keep on losing their lives in the mishaps. Ten persons were killed and 63 others injured in an accident at Jhajjar Kotli on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Officials say that the driver lost control over the speeding bus, carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, while negotiating a sharp curve and it led to the accident.

Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir is a cause of concern. The mishaps are frequently occurring on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The statistics are worrying.