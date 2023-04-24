J&K and sheep farming

The other concerns are inadequate infrastructure & manpower, insufficient breeding coverage and low conception rates, high morbidity and mortality, insufficient availability of feed and fodder, unorganized marketing, poor handling, non-availability of quality breeds and prophylactic health cover. Consequently JK is still far away to coup up the local demand with local production.

It is a fait accompli that all want to have available cheap, sufficient and good quality mutton but no sufficient people are ready to take up this occupation which is considered socially degraded and economically unrewarding. This is to be incentivized with social stigmatization and financial feebleness removed.

However, in 2/2023 the government of JK approved Rs. 329 crore five year project (2023-28) to achieve self sufficiency in mutton besides creating 6,000 jobs. The project is expected to benefit sheep rearers, butchers, and consumers, create job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of JK.

One of the important interventions planned is to import mutton-breeds to produce high genetic merit animals besides vertical upgrading and horizontal expansion. The project also aims to undergo 1,00,000 artificial insemination by using the germ-plasm of the elite animals and establish 400 new commercial farms every year.

It provides for establishment of mandis, Common Facility Centres, 50 Farmer Producer Organisations and Self Help Groups, Commercial Farms, Breed Based Farms, abattoirs etc. The expected output from the project include import of 2,700 genetically meritorious sheep and goats, increased lambing percentage from 80 to 120 and reduction in marketable age for sheep and goats between 40 and 50 kg in six months.

JK having less than five breeds of sheep with majority being dual purpose breed like Kashmir Merino, Corriedale and Rambouillet there is increasing demand for fast growing mutton breeds such as Dorper, South Down, Romno and others.

Sheep offer wool, milk, mutton, manure, pelts and lambs twice a year. Capable of experiencing a wide range of emotions sheep are used as model organisms for science. Unlike cow, buffalo and pig, sheep being uncontroversial are used as sacrificial animal also. They are easier to rear than other cattle.

They eat grass around four percent of live weight per day which is around one kg of green dry matter that increases by 0.1 kg a week on account of gain in weight. The common formula to know the lamb grass intake in kg per day is to divide the age of the lamb in weeks by 10 over the range of birth to weaning. Its two main by-products viz wool and mutton are the common necessity of all. Woollen mills flourish on it, providing livelihood to lakhs of people. Sheep-farming being advantageous multifariously, ergo, deserves more investment to have matching returns.