J&K: Ecologically sensitive place in India

BY RUDEENA JABAR

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has mostly been in the spotlight for the political turmoil, affecting lives of common Kashmiris in multiple ways. While the political conflict ‘in’ and ‘over’ the territory of Kashmir ostensibly consuming hundreds of lives has garnered significant attention, there, however, exists a ‘silent force’ which at times becomes more potent than the former causing massive death and devastation. Ironically, with respect to the latter phenomenon, not much effective policy draft seems to have been carried out.

In 2006, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) came up with the National Environment Policy (NEP) as a response to the commitment made in the Constitution (Article 48A and 51A) and with an aim to mainstream environmental concerns into all developmental activities.

The policy also argued that environmental degradation often leads to poverty and poor health outcomes among populations. From the same year, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) due to its then special position in Constitution also started working on drafting its State Environmental Policy (SEP).

However, it was only in 2011, the state government decided to draft the SEP. But till 2018, there was no much progress. One of the reasons for delay in drafting SEP was destruction of crucial records related to policy getting by 2014 devastating floods.

The policy notes that “being eco-fragile zone, J&K is confronted with environmental challenges due to global warming, unplanned urbanization, deforestation and encroachment of water bodies”. As rightly mentioned in the SEP, the J&K is one of the most ecological sensitive places in India.

Due to security and development related activities, it also is facing the problem of environmental degradation at a rapid pace. Being heavily agrarian and rural in nature, its economy depends upon the natural resources for its survival.