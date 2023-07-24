J&K elections

With time, the job of election authorities continued to become easier and at times challenging also due to more involvement of people into the electoral process and consequent increasing poll percentage in assembly polls. This was because unlike past the polls in Jammu and Kashmir did not remain like a one side thing.

With the joining of more relevant political players and parties into the electoral fray, the voters get lot of options to elect among the candidates and the parties. Since 1996 there have been no serious complaints by the contesting candidates that polls were rigged in favour of any particular candidate or party.

The electoral exercises remained by and large transparent and fair. This atmosphere of free and fair polls motivated other people, who usually used not to vote, to come and vote for the candidates or parties of their choice. Holding of free and fair polls continued to remain the essence of such exercises.

Since the votes through free and fair polls empowered the voters to bring a change of their choice and keep the non- performing ruling parties and their leaders out of power, it also paved way for the people to take part in large numbers in such exercises.

This proved a healthy sign for the electoral democracy. Whether to do justice or not with the mandate of people is the choice of ruling parties. But election results have shown that the ruling parties and leaders not coming upto the expectations of the people had to exit from the power corridors after the polls. Every party and leader realises this thing now and that is why they want to reach out to people across Jammu and Kashmir and get their support. There is a healthy competition among the political parties in this direction.