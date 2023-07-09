J&K: Looming flood threats

Recent incessant rains across Jammu and Kashmir brought back horrible memories of devastating floods in 2014. Despite the passing of nine years from the deluge, no lessons have not been learnt by successive regimes and importantly by people.



Kashmir valley is one of the most flood hazard-prone regions in the Himalayas. Surrounded by mountains, Kashmir has been witnessing frequent floods for centuries. It witnessed floods in 1903, 1929, 1948, 1950, 1957, 1959, 1992, 1996, 2002, 2006, 2010 and the last one was in 2014. There is a constant flood cycle guided by nature as a balancer.

Flood is a natural phenomenon, however in J&K, it is triggered mostly by undue man-made interventions. We have vandalised our natural resources be it forests, mountains, glaciers and water bodies. Nature does what we do to it. It is a cycle!



On September 7, 2014, massive flow of water from higher reaches following heavy rainfall led to overflowing in Jhelum, Chenab, and Tawi basins causing devastating floods in J&K.



Following incessant rains on September 7, 2014, Jhelum had crossed record 23-feet at Ram Munshi Bagh gauge, while level went over 36 feet at Sangam submerging localities on both sides of the river from south Kashmir to Srinagar.

As per estimates flood water measuring about 120,000 cusecs had in 2014 floods surpassed the carrying capacity of Jhelum by five times. Flash floods in Jammu division had also caused massive destruction. Property worth crores of rupees was destroyed due to floods.