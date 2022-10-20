J&K Police Martyrs have shown the way

Jammu and Kashmir Police working synergistically with the Indian Army and other Security Forces has largely succeeded in breaking the back of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The invaluable sacrifices by J&K Police personnel in the line of duty has led to normalcy returning back to J&K where terrorism is on the brink of being annihilated.

Since 1989, when Pakistan pushed the gun-toting terrorists into J&K, 1604 policemen have laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

In the long list of police martyrs is included, a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police, 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Inspectors, 39 Sub Inspectors, 69 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 150 Head Constables, 189 Senior Grade Constables, 563 Constables, 516 Special Police Officers and 26 Followers.

The more a J&K Policeman has been under intimidation over the past more than three decades the more steeled he has been in his resolve and has performed his duties, notably anti-terror operations, professionally and dedicatedly.

Their heroic display of courage has inspired coming generations to follow in their footsteps. From fighting terror and maintaining law & order to providing assistance to victims in disasters, J&K Police has proven its dedication to serve and secure the lives of people and their property.