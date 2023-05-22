J&K political ferment

Notwithstanding the virtual ruling out the holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in immediate future, at least in the current “financial year” as enumerated by Election Commission of India, political contours are quietly shaping up in the Union Territory (UT). Not that the political parties, BJP included, have become complacent after this development, but they seemed to have set their eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well to face Narendra Modi juggernaut.

Two significant developments that happened recently stand out in this regard and point towards how the politics could shape up in the UT in the run up to the general elections and cause impact on national politics. These relate to important political parties or leaders and the parties they head or represent.

The political leaders under the gaze on account of these developments are National Conference (NC) patriarch Dr Farooq Abdullah, who many still feel can join the BJP-bandwagon, if need be, and chief of the new and fledgling Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress. The two former chief ministers along with another ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) are going to play a stellar role in coming elections-be it the assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

The NC chief Dr Abdullah directed a senior party leader Mr Javed Rana to rush to neighbouring Punjab and campaign for Congress candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bi-election necessitated by the death of the party’s sitting MP Mr Santosh Chaudhary.

A prominent gujjar (nomad) leader Mr Rana is former Deputy Chairman of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Legislative Council. More importantly he is NC’s zonal president of Pir Panjal zone (comprising the districts of Poonch and Rajouri bordering Pakistan) which as a result of the recent delimitation were detached from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency and made part of Anantnag (across Pir Panjal range of mountains in Kashmir Valley) constituency.

Dr Abdullah, the master of politics, has made a shrewd move which not only makes his political preferences clear but, in some ways questioned the change in the geography of the two Lok Sabha constituencies if not protested. By deciding to back the Congress candidate in Jalandhar bi-election he has clearly indicated as to where would NC stand in assembly or Lok Sabha elections, whichever happens first. So, put a stop to his adversaries oft-repeated charge that he could side with the BJP.

His political adversaries particularly in Kashmir Valley are not letting any opportunity miss alarming the people that Dr Abdullah, having already allied with BJP during Vajpayee rule, could again make a common cause with the saffron party and that he has been befooling Kashmiris.

Dr Abdullah by quietly dispatching a senior colleague to campaign for the Congress nominee has also tried to quell this propaganda by making public his preferences.

Unlike the past when Kashmir politics had been covered in haze with alliances being worked out behind the curtains and moves secretly plotted, under the prevailing situations when he is under intense pressure from the ruling dispensation in Delhi, it seems Dr Abdullah wishes to portray a clear picture. And rightly too, as in the twilight of his political career with his former chief minister son Mr Omar Abdullah waiting in the wings, his options are limited.