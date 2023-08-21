J&K's dark villages

In this era of development, there are a number of villages in Jammu and Kashmir that are yet to be electrified. The electricity supply has not been made available to these villages for one reason or the other.

Wandaji village in Kupwara district is one such village. While the neighbouring areas got power supply last year, Wandaji was left out. There are several other places in J&K, which have been left out like this.

The villagers say that they have been repeatedly bringing their problem into the notice of concerned officials but no action is taken. There is a need for responding swiftly to the pleas made by the villagers so that they too like other people living in rest of J&K get electricity supply.