Journalism: Digital Siege

Let me start with the World Press Freedom Day, observed globally on May 3 every year. All of us know that the day, also known as ‘World Press Day’, got into the international calendar of events after the United Nations General Assembly made a declaration in this regard in 1993.

Rolling out this year’s World Press Day theme “Journalism under digital siege” is an apt theme in the given situation where Tom, Dick and Harry have taken to journalism by capitalising on the power of Internet and social media only to be known as black spots in this noble profession.

The theme-2022 spotlights the multiple ways in which journalism is endangered by surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists, and the consequences of all this on public trust in digital communications.

However, the mass engagement of people as self-styled journalists has not only outnumbered, and diluted the credibility of the genuinely professional breed of journalists, but they have on the whole dented the nobility of the profession itself.