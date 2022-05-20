Judicious use of water

If we take the global view of the shortage of drinking water, it is disappointing. It is estimated that over 1.1 billion people today lack access to clean drinking water – roughly one-sixth of the world’s population.

Half the children born in the developing world live in households without access to improved water and sanitation, which puts their survival and development at grave risk.

As a result of poor hygiene and lack of access to water and sanitation, 1.5 million children under five die every year because of diarrhea diseases alone. Countries across the world, regardless of wealth, are facing growing concerns over the amount of safe drinking water available.

Therefore, there is a need to use this gift judiciously. In this connection, the adherence to our ethical teachings concerning the usage of water can be helpful to save and sustain this precious gifted.