July 11, 2000: A throwback

It was July 11, 2000 when the top most central government leadership landed in Srinagar. They included the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then home minister L K Advani, and the then defence minister George Fernandes.

They had arrived to offer their condolences to the then chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on the death of his mother Begum Akbar Jehan, also known as Madr-e- Meharbaan. She was also a member parliament twice.

The visit occurred at a time when the relations between the centre and state government were not that good. The National Conference government led by chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution in the legislative assembly demanding restoration of greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was later forwarded to central government for consideration. The union government rejected the resolution describing it as unacceptable and thereby snubbing the Farooq Abdullah government. The centre was not happy with the NC government moving such a resolution in the assembly.

Reports at that time said Farooq had assured the central leadership that the resolution will be only discussed in the legislative assembly and not put to vote. However, the resolution was put to vote and also forwarded to the central government for consideration. The union government rejected it.