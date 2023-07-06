Justice lost in translation

BY MOHAMMAD IMRAN KHAN

In a recent visit to one of our district courts in Jammu and Kashmir, I was struck by a disconcerting observation that demands our attention. As an attendee of a court hearing, I anticipated that the proceedings would be conducted in local/regional language. However, to my surprise, the court session unfolded predominantly in English.

The presiding judge delivered comments in the English, while the lawyers on both sides engaged in a mix of Urdu and English during their conversations. Amidst this linguistic jumble, the litigant found himself in the witness stand, perplexed and utterly reliant on lawyers who would later interpret the proceedings.

It is no secret that lawyers' fees often hinge on the number of court hearings, creating a potential incentive to prolong cases. Furthermore, due to the language barrier, crucial nuances and details may be lost in translation, leaving ample room for interpretation in favour of the lawyers' interests. This situation raises concerns about the fairness and efficacy of our legal system.

The litigant has a fundamental right to participate in the courtroom proceedings and has the right to speak in a language they understand before the magistrate, as the right to justice conferred by the Constitution of India under Article 21. Furthermore, this also encompasses the right to understand the court proceedings.

It is essential to recognise that the language used in court proceedings plays a significant role in ensuring that justice is served. When individuals, like the litigant in this case, are unable to comprehend the language spoken in court, their ability to effectively participate in their own defence is compromised. Language barriers violate a fundamental right to justice for its citizens. This disparity creates an imbalance of power and undermines the principles of a fair trial.