Kahva: Our Traditional Tea

Besides snow clad peaks, bewitching natural beauty and refreshing water of river Jhelum, the valley of Kashmir has a unique culture. The people here have made huge contributions towards the world culture in the form of their craft, art, music, custom, etc.

Thus the culture of Kashmir deserves true admiration and the traditions of the region as well as its various specialties which we must preserve, always! Most of the tourists travel to Kashmir to experience the tradition and culture of this place.

They embellish their after-visit life by taking along some cultural items and artifacts from Kashmir. One among such unique cultures is Kahva (also Kahwa) which is favorite traditional tea here during harvest winter season.

A day before Chillaikallan set in, I visited Dalgate, my favorite spot in Srinagar where one comes across so many tourists everyday. I had especially come here to see the Kashmir’s Kahva man Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon who serves Kahva to tourists in a traditional Kashmiri Samovar (copper percolator) during the chilly winter days on the waters of Dal Lake.

Although, I didn’t see him, yet, I thought to aware people about this classic and traditional tea from Himalayan valley. Kahva (Kehwa) is basically an Arabic word “qahwah” meaning aromatic beverage.

It is known as Kahawh in our sweet mother-tongue. It is an infusion made with sliced almonds, saffron strands including range of spices like cinnamon and cardamom, etc.

Though it refreshes, rejuvenates, soothes and makes us feel good. Yet, it is a still practiced ritual of Kashmir. It is something which our fore-fathers have left behind. In fact, a deep dwelled trait of our Kashmiriyat, just remembering us of our roots. And is originally an essential segment of Kashmiri cuisine.