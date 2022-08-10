Karbala in Kashmiri

Bekas Hussain Musafir Hussain. Allah -o- Akbar. Asalam aliekum.

Dear Beloved ones to the wailing audiences what can I share with you. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the darling in pain and hurt. Oh God! Oh my God! Karbala the House of the Beloved has been attacked. Mohammad Arabi (PBUH) has come out of heaven without a turban. Oh dear ones and the servant of your Prophet, the maids of Hazrat Sakina (RA), Hazrat Um-e-Salma (RA) is sleeping. A tired woman. She is weeping. When asked why she is weeping, replies, ‘I just saw the Prophet Of Islam (PBUH) in my dream without his turban, head bowed and I ask him, Oh Nabi-ul-Kareem what am I seeing. He replied, aren’t you seeing my hands, I was trying to pick up Hussain from Karbala.

Dear audience this is the brief history of Karbala. From morning to afternoon neither a young man nor an elderly person survived. No well wishers who could be called. Friends and the light of my eyes I am a servant in front of you. It is your greatness that you are hearing my words. But what can I do to this night? How shall I speak? A sister would shiver in the presence of her own brothers, the daughter whose lips would only speak in silence.

Mourners, in a matter of few hours everything was over. Nothing was left in Karbala. Neither Hussain, or Abbas Alamdar, nor Iman Hussain’s friends. I am telling you that nothing remained. All of Karbala deserted.

Hazrat Zainab standing at the door of the tent. Looking over the horizon seeing a dead body here. Another there. Some with spears still on their bodies. Arrows. And she is lost wondering in the mercy…

The night would go on. One anecdote is followed by another. A live telecast of expression and enactment of pain. The orator is describing it in exact historical detail. In chaste Kashmiri. Over pin drop silence. You have to be glued to him. Hypnotised. It is a narrative waiting to be told. And how cannot the pain be shared.