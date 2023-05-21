Kashmir Awaits

It has been observed repeatedly that when peace prevails in Kashmir, our enemies often attempt to disrupt it in various ways. However, after the abrogation of certain provisions, people in Kashmir seem to be content with the current situation, and further happiness can be achieved by inviting the G-20 group to Kashmir.

This would be a unique initiative, and those who criticize it cannot be considered our friends. Let us be clear: Kashmir desires peace, development, and progress.



Srinagar, the most beautiful city in Jammu and Kashmir, appears to be fully prepared to welcome the upcoming event. The people are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The government is actively engaged in decorating the cities and tourist spots in preparation. The guests from 20 international countries will help convey the message of Kashmir's hospitality, natural beauty, and the warmth of its people.



However, there are certain individuals who refuse to accept the participation of the Kashmiri people in the progress, development, and peace of our nation. They persist as enemies of our country, actively engaging in violence, terrorism, and drug-related activities in Kashmir. These individuals need to be held accountable for their brutal and violent actions against the Kashmiri people.

Whether or not it will prove to be fruitful for Jammu and Kashmir, it will undoubtedly send a powerful message challenging the misconceptions surrounding Kashmir. It has the potential to reshape the global perception of the Kashmiri people. Additionally, it will attract world leaders and tourists, ultimately fostering positive changes in foreign policies concerning Kashmir. The transformation of Kashmir into a "new Kashmir" signifies the restoration of peace, which in turn leads to development, welfare, and progress in all sectors.