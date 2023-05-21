Kashmir Awaits

It has been observed repeatedly that when peace prevails in Kashmir, our enemies often attempt to disrupt it in various ways. However, after the abrogation of certain provisions, people in Kashmir seem to be content with the current situation, and further happiness can be achieved by inviting the G-20 group to Kashmir.
This would be a unique initiative, and those who criticize it cannot be considered our friends. Let us be clear: Kashmir desires peace, development, and progress.
Srinagar, the most beautiful city in Jammu and Kashmir, appears to be fully prepared to welcome the upcoming event. The people are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The government is actively engaged in decorating the cities and tourist spots in preparation. The guests from 20 international countries will help convey the message of Kashmir's hospitality, natural beauty, and the warmth of its people.
However, there are certain individuals who refuse to accept the participation of the Kashmiri people in the progress, development, and peace of our nation. They persist as enemies of our country, actively engaging in violence, terrorism, and drug-related activities in Kashmir. These individuals need to be held accountable for their brutal and violent actions against the Kashmiri people.
Whether or not it will prove to be fruitful for Jammu and Kashmir, it will undoubtedly send a powerful message challenging the misconceptions surrounding Kashmir. It has the potential to reshape the global perception of the Kashmiri people. Additionally, it will attract world leaders and tourists, ultimately fostering positive changes in foreign policies concerning Kashmir. The transformation of Kashmir into a "new Kashmir" signifies the restoration of peace, which in turn leads to development, welfare, and progress in all sectors.
It has also been witnessed that some Kashmiris residing outside India are contributing to radicalization and spreading various narratives through social media. However, it is important to note that these individuals are not the primary stakeholders of Kashmir and should not interfere in our internal affairs. Many of them are motivated by personal gains and are not to be taken seriously or given any importance.
The truth is that Kashmir is undergoing positive transformations, such as improvements in tourism, advancements in education, and growth in agriculture. There is no widespread agitation, violence, human rights violations, or support for terrorism. Those who try to exploit the situation are becoming frustrated because there is no longer any space for them.
The G-20 maintains its momentum both at the national and international levels. The youth in Kashmir, who once held guns and stones, have undergone a complete transformation and are now at the forefront of promoting peace. Today, the people of Kashmir aspire to participate in G-20 meetings, and the youth are excelling in sports, business, and education. They enthusiastically embrace new initiatives, policies, and programs introduced by the current government.
Over the past thirty-five years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have closely observed the actions of every individual involved in the region. There is no evidence of repression, violence, or opposition against the present government. Instead, they display their aggression and protest against terrorism and the killing of innocent lives. This clearly indicates that the people of Kashmir yearn for peace and aspire to live peaceful lives. They wish for the history of violence to remain in the past and have no desire to repeat it.
Hustle and bustle fill the air in Kashmir in the wake of the G-20 summit. It is the first time such a wave of excitement and happiness has swept across the valley. It seems as if people have been eagerly awaiting this moment of brightness. Everything is undergoing a remarkable transformation. People are brimming with positivity, and the Kashmiri community is overjoyed by the prosperity and progress that is unfolding before their eyes.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.