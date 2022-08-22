Kashmir in search of relevance

Kashmir is in search of relevance. There are struggling to navigate their way to the pedestal where they are viewed and understood as Kashmiris, in which they see reflection of theirs as clearly as they want.

It has some idea as to how it can be achieved, but at the same time the whole trajectory is amorphous as continuous shifting of goalposts, they believe, has undermined their importance and relevance.

They want the real spirit of unity in diversity – the core idea of India to be upheld in letter and spirit.

Things do change with times, and the newer goals emerge on the horizon. But there is need of time and space from one step to the next. It is a marathon, not a story of long jumps all the time.